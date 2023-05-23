Kumthekar Road, Pune's Busiest Shopping Destination Embraces Modernity with the Launch of Sigma One Bizbay

Sigma One Universal, a dynamic and diversified organization with a strong presence in real estate, leasing, construction, contracting, and allied services, today announced the launch of its flagship commercial project, Sigma One Bizbay. This iconic masterpiece, located strategically on Kumthekar Road in Pune, is set to redefine the city's commercial landscape. Sigma One Bizbay is an impressive 8-floor structure that embodies the perfect blend of functionality, aesthetics, and convenience. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, its striking glass-facade architecture not only adds to its visual appeal but also ensures optimal brand visibility for retail and other businesses within Pune. According to a recent research carried out by Sigma One Universal and a published report conducted by a leading global real estate services firm, Pune with a population of 7.3 million and ranked as the 7th largest metropolis in India, stands as a thriving city in Maharashtra. Renowned for its ease of living and exceptional quality of life index of 129.26, Pune offers a conducive environment for residents and businesses alike. With a total retail space of 8.1 million, Pune demonstrates its robust retail market, with only 6.60% vacancy, indicating a high demand for retail spaces. The decreasing retail space vacancy rates year on year further highlight the sustained demand and growth potential of the retail sector in the city, the research found. The Peth area, known for its historical significance, acts as a magnet, attracting customers not only from Pune but also from neighboring cities like Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Lonavla etc. Investors in the Pune market benefit from attractive rental yields, with the city area offering the highest rental yield of up to 6.8% compared to other markets. This makes Pune an enticing destination for those seeking lucrative investment opportunities. Situated at a prime location, Sigma One Bizbay offers unparalleled advantages for retailers, entrepreneurs and enterprises looking to establish a strong presence in Pune. Its strategic positioning ensures easy accessibility and high footfall, making it an ideal destination for businesses seeking growth and success.

''At Sigma One, we are thrilled to be a part of Pune's oldest and busiest shopping destination. We have observed that people from different cities across Maharashtra flock to this vibrant retail hub to indulge in a delightful shopping experience. Before purchasing the land here, we conducted extensive research to truly understand the dynamics of the market. The traditional Kumthekar Road and Laxmi Road, both stretching approximately 1 km in length, have over 500 bustling markets in the vicinity. The clothing brands have asserted their dominance in this bustling area, capturing a significant market share of over 75%. This remarkable achievement is closely followed by jewellery brands, which occupy approximately 15% of the market. It became evident that this location has tremendous potential, with a staggering daily footfall of approximately 1,80,000 on a daily basis during peak times. With a vision to provide the best to the city area and the iconic Peth area, we are committed to uplifting the retail experience and creating a space that exceeds expectations. Sigma One Bizbay is the result of our dedication to offering a transformative and enjoyable shopping destination that caters to the diverse needs of shoppers," said Kapil Gandhi, Managing Director at Sigma One Universal on the launch of the project.

"Our team of talented architects and designers meticulously crafted a structure that not only captivates the eye but also enhances the overall functionality of the space. With its sleek and modern design, the building stands as a symbol of innovation and progress. Every aspect of the architecture, from the thoughtful placement of windows to the strategic layout of interior spaces, has been carefully considered to optimize the retail experience. Sigma One Bizbay showcases our commitment to creating an iconic masterpiece that not only elevates the surrounding landscape but also serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence in design and functionality,'' added Shitesh Agrawal - Architectural Director, Sigma One Universal & Founder of Sankalp Designers. Sigma One Bizbay boasts a wide range of amenities and facilities, including modern retail spaces, flexible office areas, and versatile commercial units that can be tailored to suit individual business requirements. With an emphasis on creating a vibrant and conducive environment, the project aims to foster collaboration, productivity, and growth for its occupants. It also offers flexible options where all levels can be combined as a single unit for multi-brand retail outlets.

Sigma One has a proven track record of delivering successful projects, with 15 remarkable ventures already completed, including contracting projects. Additionally, the organization has 3 ongoing projects, showcasing its commitment to continuous growth and development. With a cumulative area of 1.5 million square feet already delivered, Sigma One's dedication to quality and excellence is evident. One of the hallmarks of Sigma One's success lies in its focus on customer satisfaction. Over the years, the organization has delighted many customers, earning their trust and loyalty. Sigma One has been pioneers in introducing à la carte homes, pioneers in home customization, conceptualizing vehicle-free zones, concepts like muti-tier parking, hidden parking and crack-free paints etc in real-estate market.

About the Project Sigma One Bizbay is an exceptional commercial project situated on a plot area of 218.20 sq.mt (2,348.70 sq.ft). The project offers a total carpet area of 10,449 sq.ft., providing ample space for various businesses to thrive. The building comprises a total of 8 levels, including the ground floor, mezzanine, and six floors, as well as two-level basement parking. The basement parking facility accommodates 8 assisted car parks and ample space for bike parks, ensuring convenient access for tenants and visitors.

The project boasts two lifts, including a primary high-speed elevator and provision for an internal glass elevator, enabling smooth vertical transportation within the building. With meticulous planning and construction, Sigma One Bizbay is scheduled to be ready for fit-outs by August 2023, offering a swift transition for businesses seeking to establish their presence. Sigma One Bizbay is registered under MahaRERA with RERA No. P52100034644, signifying compliance with regulatory standards and instilling confidence among potential tenants and investors. This project is designed to optimize space utilization while ensuring a modern and visually appealing aesthetic.

About Sigma One Universal Sigma One Universal (formerly known as Sigma One Landmarks) was founded in 2002 under the leadership of Kapil Gandhi. The company is committed to delivering unmatched quality, innovation, and personalized experiences to its customers. With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction and a portfolio of successful projects, Sigma One Universal continues to redefine the standards of luxury and excellence in the real estate market. Image: Sigma One Bizbay

