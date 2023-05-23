Left Menu

Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Jhajjar sizzles at 45.2 deg C

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:55 IST
Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Jhajjar sizzles at 45.2 deg C
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the mercury settling above the normal limits.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept Jhajjar as the maximum temperature settled at 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to a bulletin of the Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Hisar and Mahendergarh also sizzled at 45.1 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, it added.

Karnal, Ambala and Bhiwani, too, experienced a hot day, recording a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, 41.3 degrees Celsius, and 42.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather bulletin showed.

On Tuesday, Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab at 43.6 degrees Celsius, meteorological data showed.

While the mercury soared at 43 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and 42.4 degrees Celsius in Patiala, Ludhiana recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius and Muktsar 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023