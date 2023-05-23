Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:21 IST
G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group meeting begins in Mumbai; delegates visit BMC Emergency Operations Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) meeting began on Tuesday, with the delegates visiting the Emergency Operations Centre at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

The delegates to the three-day meeting appreciated BMC’s preparedness to handle various disasters and lauded the prevention and mitigation measures of the civic body, an official release said.

They also appreciated the magnificent and spectacular architecture of the 128-year-old BMC headquarters.

The BMC Disaster Management Department is preparing a multi hazard vulnerability and risk assessment plan and is also in the process of developing various predictive/early warning system modules of various hazards for early action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

