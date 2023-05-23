Workshop to encourage state legislatures to go paperless

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry will organise a two-day workshop from Wednesday on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) to encourage state legislatures to go paperless and bring in transparency, accountability and responsiveness in the conduct of House business through the use of technology.

The ministry said it is the second such national workshop on NeVA. The first workshop was organised in September 2018.

The workshop here will be inaugurated by Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will join him. Senior officials of state assemblies and governments will attend the workshop.

The ministry said NeVA is one of the 44 mission mode projects under the Digital India Programme of the Union government seeking to make the functioning of all state legislatures paperless by transforming them into ''Digital House''.

Till now, 21 state legislatures have signed agreements for the implementation of NeVA and the project has been sanctioned for 17 legislatures and funds have been released to them for its implementation, the ministry added.

Among them, nine legislatures have already become fully digital and are live on NeVA platform and are conducting all their business end-to-end in digital and paperless manner, it said.

