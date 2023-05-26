Left Menu

Juice spacecraft fully stretched out and ready for cruising to Jupiter

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:32 IST
Juice spacecraft fully stretched out and ready for cruising to Jupiter
Image Credit: ESA (acknowledgement: ATG Medialab)

The European Space Agency has completed the deployment of its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice), preparing the spacecraft for an ambitious mission to Jupiter and its moons.

Launched in April 2023, Juice will make detailed observations of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and three of its largest ocean-bearing moons - Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

On Friday, May 26, ESA said that the Flight Control Team has deployed all the solar panels, antennas, probes and booms that were tucked away safely during launch. Each of these antennas and booms carry part or all of some of the spacecraft's 10 instruments.

By positioning these instruments at a significant distance from Juice, they are effectively isolated from the spacecraft's electric and magnetic fields.

"Accompanying our views from the monitoring cameras, confirmation that everything deployed as planned also came from the instruments themselves. The teams behind some of the instruments have been switching them on and making measurements to check that everything is working well. Teams have already confirmed that Juice's RPWI, JANUS, J-MAG and GALA instruments, as well as the RADEM radiation monitor, are ready for Jupiter," the agency said in a statement on Friday.

"We have faced and overcome various challenges to get Juice into the right shape for getting the best science out of its trip to Jupiter," said Angela Dietz, deputy spacecraft operations manager for the mission.

In the coming weeks, more of Juice's 10 instruments will be activated and undergo thorough testing. The objective is to ensure that by mid-July, all instruments are functioning perfectly, preparing the spacecraft for its voyage to Jupiter.

In August 2024, Juice will execute the world's first-ever lunar-Earth gravity assist. This intricate maneuver involves a gravity-assist flyby of the Moon, followed merely 1.5 days later by a similar manoeuvre around Earth. By employing this technique, the spacecraft will conserve a substantial amount of propellant on its journey.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Study finds how eating lots of sugar can make inflammatory bowel disease worse

Study finds how eating lots of sugar can make inflammatory bowel disease wor...

 United States
4
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023