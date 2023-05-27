Left Menu

Maha: One of two tigresses shifted from Chandrapur to Gondia's NNTR moving close to villages

People have been told not to leave their homes in the evening so that a human-animal conflict situation can be avoided, he added.He said NT-1 may be exploring the vicinity of its new home and there is every likelihood of it returning to the core of NNTR in the next few days.The official, however, said the NT-1 may also have moved out as both translocated tigresses have not made a kill in the past one week.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:16 IST
One of the two tigresses shifted to Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Gondia on May 20 from Chandrapur district has moved out of the facility and has been spotted close to human settlements, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The movement of tigress NT-1 is being monitored closely so that it does not give rise to a human-animal conflict, local officials said.

The two tigresses were brought from Wadsa and Bramhapuri ranges in Chandrapur and released in compartment number 126 of NNTR on May 20 by state Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. The two big cats were given NT-1 and NT-2 as official identification nomenclature.

''NT-2 has been spotted in the core of NNTR two days ago but NT-1 is moving close to villages that are just 20 kilometres from Gondia city. These villages include Rapewada, Pindkepaar, Kawlevada, Dawwa and Satwa villages,'' officiating DFO Pradeep Patil said.

''The tigress is radio-collared and its movement is being tracked. The situation is being monitored by NNTR Field Director Jayarame Gowda and a team of senior officials. People have been told not to leave their homes in the evening so that a human-animal conflict situation can be avoided,'' he added.

He said NT-1 may be exploring the vicinity of its new home and there is every likelihood of it returning to the core of NNTR in the next few days.

The official, however, said the NT-1 may also have moved out as both translocated tigresses have not made a kill in the past one week.

