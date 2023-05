Japan's Nikkei share average rose to as high as 31,529.23 on Monday, reaching its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weak yen.

The Nikkei last traded up 1.8% at 31,482.29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)