Left Menu

Nagaland on development track under Modi-led BJP govt: Temjen

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:22 IST
Nagaland on development track under Modi-led BJP govt: Temjen
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AlongImna)
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland minister and state BJP president Temjen Imna Along on Monday claimed that the northeastern state was on the track of development and progress under the saffron party's government at the Centre helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference on the nine years of the Modi government, he said the Centre is committed to equitable development of all regions of the state.

He claimed that the Modi government is committed to serving the underserved, empowering women, providing opportunities to the youth and celebrating the farmer.

Along claimed that while Rs 2 lakh crore was spent on infrastructural projects in the Northeast from Independence till 2014, the Modi government has spent Rs 7 lakh crore on it in the last eight years.

He said that Look East Policy has been rechristened as Act East Policy, while AFSPA has been withdrawn from large parts of Northeast and the Fifteenth Finance Commission has given Nagaland a grant of Rs 4,773 crore in 2022-23, up from Rs 1,283 crore in 2009-10.

After a gap of 100 years, Nagaland got its second railway station along the Dhansari-Shokhuvi line in the form of Shokhuvi, while the 82-km-long broad-gauge route from Dhansiri in Assam to Zubza in Kohima is being built by the government, he said.

Along said that recently, 15 National Highway projects have been inaugurated in Nagaland covering a length of 266 km. The projects will cost a total of Rs 4,127 crore.

He said the Centre has completed 53 infrastructure projects in Nagaland since 2015, and is in the process of completing 142 more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023