Rain lashes parts of Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane; several houses damaged

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Scores of houses were damaged and at least ten persons were injured in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the area on Tuesday, an official said. Bhiwandi tehsildar Adik Patil told PTI that many kutcha houses were damaged in Padgha, Rahur, Angaon, Bafle and Dalepada areas.

Ten persons received minor injuries, he added.

Spot inspection of the damage was being undertaken after which the families will be given compensation, the official said.

