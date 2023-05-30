Forest dept has prepared mapping system to control forest fires: HP CM Sukhu
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh forests department has prepared a mapping system to control forest fires, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.
He said maps have been prepared for sensitive forests, and places in these forests that are prone to fires have been marked and linked to areas from where the fires can be controlled.
''Though it is not possible to control them entirely, the key is to stay alert,'' Sukhu said, adding that the department has also constituted a Rapid Fire Action Team.
Wildfires are a natural occurrence but they have become more extreme and widespread in recent years and mass contact programmes can be a key achiever in controlling these fires to a large extent, the chief minister said in a statement here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukhu
- Fire Action Team
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Himachal Pradesh
ALSO READ
HP to introduce scheme to provide loans to poor for higher education at 1 pc interest: CM Sukhu
Himachal govt taking prudent measures to boost rural economy: Chief Minister Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu directs to formulate SoP for marking, felling of dried trees
Overtime, night allowances to be paid in 2 installments to drivers, conductors of HRTC: CM Sukhu
Himachal to get 75 new e-buses: CM Sukhu