Left Menu

Kerala to implement comprehensive geriatric care programme: CM

The Kerala government will soon implement a comprehensive geriatric care programme to address the health issues of elderly population in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. Kerala would become a complete palliative care state soon, Vijayan said, adding that steps are also being taken to eradicate various diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, Kala-azar parasitic disease and so on.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:03 IST
Kerala to implement comprehensive geriatric care programme: CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government will soon implement a comprehensive geriatric care programme to address the health issues of elderly population in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday. He directed the officials concerned to compile a draft for the same after consulting with various departments, a CMO statement said here. Vijayan was speaking while chairing a high-level meeting of the Aardram Mission, which envisages to completely transform the public health sector of the southern state. The state's old age policy would be revised in accordance with the time, the Chief Minister said during the meeting, it said. A comprehensive rehabilitation policy would also be formulated to rehabilitate those who are confined to their homes due to physical ailments following accidents or diseases, he said. The Chief Minister further directed the officials to complete the construction of isolation wards in the state at the earliest and set up de-addiction centres in all districts. Kerala would become a complete palliative care state soon, Vijayan said, adding that steps are also being taken to eradicate various diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, Kala-azar (parasitic disease) and so on. Besides Vijayan, Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V P Joy and various senior officials of the health department also took part in the meeting, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023