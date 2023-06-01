Authorities demolish shanties near Delhi's Pragati Maidan
- Country:
- India
Authorities here on Thursday demolished several shanties near central Delhi's Pragati Maidan as part of an anti-encroachment drive, officials said.
Security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, they said.
The authorities have been conducting anti-encroachment drives across the national capital ahead of the G20 summit to be held in the city later this year.
Several shanties on Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan were removed, the officials said.
The locals, who lost their homes, refused to speak to reporters. They were seen sifting through the rubble to salvage their belongings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Pragati Maidan
- Pragati
- Maidan
- the national capital ahead
- Bhairon Marg
ALSO READ
Delhi: Police arrest dreaded criminal involved in five crimes
Light rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR: IMD
Fire in shoe manufacturing unit in north Delhi
CBI searching nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi in connection with alleged insurance scam case in J-K: Officials.
Insurance 'scam' case: CBI searches at nine locations in J-K, Delhi