Argentine meteorologist beomes first female head of UN weather agency
- Country:
- Germany
A leading Argentine meteorologist has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations weather agency.
The World Meteorological Organization said Celeste Saulo received the necessary two-thirds backing from member states Thursday.
Saulo has served as the director of Argentina's National Meteorological Service since 2014.
An experienced academic and researcher, she succeeds Petteri Taalas, who steps down after two terms as secretary general of the Geneva-based WMO at the end of the year. Saulo joined the WMO's executive council in 2015.
The agency plays a key role coordinating international meteorological work, an issue that has become increasingly prominent due to the weather extremes resulting from climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in Geneva
UAE ratifies agreement on fisheries subsidies at World Trade Organisation in Geneva
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to attend 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva from May 21-30
Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights
Protesters in Geneva disrupt flights and aviation event to demand jet ban