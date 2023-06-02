Left Menu

OMRON Healthcare to set up factory in Mahindra Lifespaces' industrial park in Chennai for blood pressure monitors

02-06-2023
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

OMRON Healthcare will set up a factory to manufacture blood pressure monitors at Mahindra Lifespace Developers' industrial park in Chennai.

According to a regulatory filing, Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd (MIPCL), a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers Ltd and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, announced that OMRON Healthcare will be launching operations in March 2025 by manufacturing the blood pressure monitors in India, at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai.

OMRON Healthcare is one of the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of blood pressure monitor and cardiovascular disease prevention and management Services.

The OMRON Healthcare factory will be built over 6.02 acres and will be manufacturing blood pressure monitors and supplying them mainly to the domestic market, it added.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is into real estate and industrial parks segments.

The company's development footprint spans 33.55 million square feet of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities. It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

