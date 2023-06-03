Left Menu

U'khand: Bailey bridge to reconnect border areas of Niti valley commissioned

A Bailey bridge has been built by the Border Roads Organisation over river Girthiganga in place of the old bridge which collapsed in April, cutting off nearly half a dozen villages of Niti valley and the border outposts of Niti pass. It was also necessary for the widening and strengthening of the Mana-Mana pass and Joshimath-Malari roads which are to be taken up under the Bharatmala project, he added.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:57 IST
U'khand: Bailey bridge to reconnect border areas of Niti valley commissioned
  • Country:
  • India

A Bailey bridge has been built by the Border Roads Organisation over river Girthiganga in place of the old bridge which collapsed in April, cutting off nearly half a dozen villages of Niti valley and the border outposts of Niti pass. The portable bridge was operationalised on Friday, restoring direct road connectivity to the villages and the BOPs. It was completed in less than two months. Construction of the bridge connecting Kurkuti-Gamshali-Niti road and Niti pass was important from the social, economic and strategic point of view, Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Commander of the BRO task force told PTI. It was also necessary for the widening and strengthening of the Mana-Mana pass and Joshimath-Malari roads which are to be taken up under the Bharatmala project, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023