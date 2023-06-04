Left Menu

Five drones shot downed in Crimea's Dzhankoi, says Moscow-installed official

There were no casualties but windows were broken in several houses, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea's administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that one unexploded drone was found on the territory of a residential house, forcing the temporary evacuation of about 50 people in the area. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:41 IST
He added that one unexploded drone was found on the territory of a residential house, forcing the temporary evacuation of about 50 people in the area. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

He added that one unexploded drone was found on the territory of a residential house, forcing the temporary evacuation of about 50 people in the area. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoi. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.

