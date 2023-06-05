Left Menu

Hearings begin in Torres Strait Islands's climate suit versus Australia

Australian federal court officials on Monday began hearings on a lawsuit filed by a group of Torres Strait Islanders alleging the Australian government had failed to protect them from climate change, which threatens to destroy their homes. The case, the first climate class action brought by Australia's First Nations people, was filed in 2021 on behalf of the remote islands of Boigu and Saibai in the Torres Strait off Australia's north coast.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 08:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 08:57 IST
Hearings begin in Torres Strait Islands's climate suit versus Australia

Australian federal court officials on Monday began hearings on a lawsuit filed by a group of Torres Strait Islanders alleging the Australian government had failed to protect them from climate change, which threatens to destroy their homes.

The case, the first climate class action brought by Australia's First Nations people, was filed in 2021 on behalf of the remote islands of Boigu and Saibai in the Torres Strait off Australia's north coast. The initial hearings will happen in the islands until June 19, with the court expected to hear from the islanders about the threats from rising sea to their culture, life and homes.

"From Saibai's point of view, they say by 2029 most of the low-lying islands in the Torres Strait will go underwater, that is very true because Saibai and Boigu will be the very first islands to disappear," Paul Kabai, one of the two plaintiffs, told Reuters. The Torres Strait Islands face the threat of floods and salt ruining their soil as global warming leads to more storms and rising sea levels.

Plaintiffs are seeking court orders that require the federal government - which currently aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050 - to take more steps to hit that target earlier. The case is being supported by a non-profit advocacy group, Grata Fund, and the Urgenda Foundation, and is being run by class action firm Phi Finney McDonald.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023