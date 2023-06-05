Jellyfish in space? NASA telescope spots peculiar galaxy 700 million light-years away

In this spectacular image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the jellyfish galaxy JO206 takes center stage, showcasing a vibrant star-forming disc surrounded by a pale, luminous cloud of dust. Residing over 700 million light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, this picture of JO206 represents the final instalment in a remarkable series of observations of these peculiar galaxies.

Jellyfish galaxies derive their name from their striking resemblance to their aquatic counterparts. In this particular image, the disc of JO206 is accompanied by long tendrils of bright star formation that stretch towards the lower right, reminiscent of the tentacles trailing behind a jellyfish. These unique tendrils are a result of the interaction between galaxies and the intra-cluster medium - a superheated, tenuous plasma that pervades galaxy clusters.

As galaxies traverse through galaxy clusters, they collide with the intra-cluster medium, leading to the stripping of gas from the galaxies and its subsequent concentration in long tendrils of star formation. These remarkable structures offer astronomers an extraordinary opportunity to study star formation under extreme conditions, far from the influence of the galaxy's main disc.

The recent observations by the Hubble Space Telescope have yielded surprising insights. Researchers discovered that there are no striking disparities between star formation processes occurring in the discs of jellyfish galaxies and those transpiring in their tentacles. This finding suggests that the environment in which newly-formed stars develop has only a minor influence on their formation.

By closely examining these fascinating tendrils, astronomers hope to study the mechanisms that drive star formation in such unique galactic environments.

