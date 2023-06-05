Martian dust devil caught in action by NASA's HiRISE camera

A dust devil can be seen traversing the plains of Syria Planum, a vast plateau on the surface of Mars, in this latest image from NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera. This intriguing photograph not only showcases the mesmerizing beauty of our celestial neighbour but also provides valuable insights into the Martian weather and atmospheric dynamics.

The image reveals a distinct dust devil casting a shadow as it moves across the Martian landscape. This shadow can be utilized to estimate the height of the dust devil. This observation is part of the ongoing monitoring efforts by HiRISE to study and document the dynamic processes occurring on Mars throughout different seasons.

Dust devils, akin to their earthly counterparts, form when the Sun's heat warms the ground, causing the air directly above it to warm as well. The heated air becomes less dense and rises, creating vertical motion. Simultaneously, cooler air descends, driving local convection. In windy regions, the wind can induce a rotation of these convection cells, giving rise to the formation of dust devils.

To concentrate monitoring efforts on Mars, HiRISE focuses on regions known to be dusty, such as Syria Planum. Additionally, observations are conducted during late spring and summer, when the Martian ground is expected to be warm. By targeting these specific conditions, scientists can maximize the likelihood of capturing dust devils in action and better understand their prevalence and behaviour on the planet.

Over the years, NASA's HiRISE has observed numerous dust devils on Mars. These observations contribute to a broader comprehension of the planet's climate patterns and the role of dust in shaping its environment.

NASA and other space agencies continue to study the Red Planet to uncover its geological history, understand its potential for past or present life, and pave the way for future human exploration. Each new observation brings us closer to unravelling the mysteries and deepening our knowledge of our neighbouring celestial body.