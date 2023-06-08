Left Menu

Exhibition of original manuscripts, other rare archival material to open in Delhi on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:04 IST
Exhibition of original manuscripts, other rare archival material to open in Delhi on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

A month-long exhibition of several original manuscripts, colonial-era proscribed literature and other rare archival material will open in Delhi from Friday, officials said. Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will inaugurate the exhibition to mark the International Archives Day, they said.

The exhibition 'Hamari Bhasha, Hamari Virasat' is being organised by the National Archives of India (NAI), also under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

''The exhibition will present a selection of original manuscripts drawn from the annals of the archival repository (such as birch-bark Gilgit manuscripts, Tattvartha Sutra, Ramayana, and Srimad Bhagwad Gita), official files of the government, proscribed literature under colonial regime, private manuscripts of eminent personalities, as well as from the rich collection of rare books held in the NAI library,'' the culture ministry said in a statement.

The exhibition would include among the most ancient in the world -- the Gilgit manuscripts, the oldest surviving manuscript collection in India. The birch bark folios (documents written on pieces of inner layer of bark of birch trees; birch bark is known for its resistance to decay and decomposition) contain both canonical (sacred) and non-canonical Buddhist works that throw light on the evolution of Sanskrit, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Mongolian, Machu and Tibetan religious-philosophical literature, it said.

According to consensus, they were written between the 5th-6th centuries AD. The Gilgit manuscripts were discovered in three stages in the Naupur village (Gilgit region), and first announced by archaeologist Sir Aurel Stein in 1931, the statement said.

The exhibition will further shed light on the vast corpus of archival records pertaining to variegated languages spoken across the length and breadth of the nation, it added.

This exhibition is an endeavour to commemorate the treasured heritage of India's linguistic diversity as a nation, it said. According to an estimate, out of 7,111 languages spoken globally, about 788 languages are spoken in India alone, the ministry said.

India is thus one of the four most linguistically diversified countries in the world, along with Papa New Guinea, Indonesia, and Nigeria, it added.

The exhibition will be on view for public viewing till July 8, from 10 am to 5 pm, on all days, including on national holidays, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023