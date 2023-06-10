Left Menu

Over 200 projects are underway in Kangra under JJM: Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said 227 projects with a total cost of Rs 1,067 crore are underway to ensure water availability and supply in the Kangra district under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 10-06-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:36 IST
Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said 227 projects with a total cost of Rs 1,067 crore are underway to ensure water availability and supply in the Kangra district under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He conducted a review of the development works of Kangra district in Jwalamukhi, where he met officials from the various state departments here and emphasised the importance of working in the public interest. According to a statement, Agnihotri provided an update on the progress of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in Kangra district, stating that 227 projects with a total cost of Rs 1,067 crore are underway to ensure water availability and supply. He highlighted the state government's commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a green state, saying as part of this initiative, the state aims to become a ''Model State for Electric Vehicles.'' Agnihotri mentioned the phased promotion of electric vehicles in both the private and government sectors.

The plan involves gradually replacing 1,500 diesel buses with e-buses, with a budget allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. Additionally, the government intends to develop six national and state highways as green corridors for e-vehicles in the first phase, he said.

In Kangra district, the Transport Department has selected around 55 routes for running electric buses.

Agnihotri emphasised the expansion of electric buses and routes throughout the district. Currently, 15 electric buses are operational in Dharamshala with charging stations in Dharamshala and proposed stations in Palampur, Kangra, Dehra, and Sansarpur Terrace. The Congress leader also directed the officials of the language, art, and culture department to collaborate with educational institutions for the preservation and promotion of the district's cultural and literary heritage.

He specifically highlighted the importance of documenting the history of temples in Kangra.

