Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

For the last five years, Versha Verma has been cremating unclaimed bodies, with the belief that after death, people must get their due respect through a dignified farewell.

Though it is routine to get calls about unclaimed bodies to be cremated, doing the last rites has been always an emotional situation, said Verma, who started the service after seeing and reading news of bodies with no claimants being dumped in rivers.

This is unacceptable and not dignified, the 44-year-old said, adding that during the Covid period, she got ''countless'' calls to cremate bodies.

Verma, who runs an NGO called ''EK Koshish Aisi Bhi'', said the cost of services is borne by the organisation.

On how she receives information about unclaimed bodies, Verma said her personal number is listed at mortuaries, hospitals and police stations, and authorities contact her directly. ''In case of an unclaimed body, it is kept for 72 hours after postmortem, and then handed over to me for cremation,'' she said.

Besides cremating unclaimed bodies, she said, ''I also provide free ambulances to patients all over Uttar Pradesh''. ''Currently, we have three ambulances of our own. We also hire ambulances, if needed. During Covid, we hired five amublances for taking the dead bodies to crematorium,'' she said.

Verma also said she gets financial support from people who visit her organisation's social media accounts and learn about its works.

''I have never asked for financial help from anyone till now. Whatever is required to carry on my services, I get through responses from social media,'' she said.

Verma also highlighted that in case of destitute patients, ''we take them to hospitals and ensure their treatment, and after recovery drop them at shelter homes''.

''We act as soon as we get to know about any case and try to manage help in our limited resources,'' she said and added that ''we are there to care for those who dont have anyone''.

When on Monday, fire broke out at Levana Suites, Verma had reached the spot with her team in an ambulance. ''During incidents like a fire, we try to reach the spot and do whatever we can,'' she said.

