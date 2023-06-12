Left Menu

Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:31 IST
Fans celebrate K-Pop supergroup BTS' 10-year anniversary

Fans of K-Pop supergroup BTS gathered in the heart of the South Korean capital Seoul on Monday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the boy band's debut. Although the group is on hiatus with two of the members currently doing mandatory military service, many of their loyal global fanbase called "ARMY" still gathered in Seoul this week.

The seven-member group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the U.S. music charts and industry awards. Landmarks such as Seoul City Hall and Namsan Tower were lit purple, BTS' signature colour, while dozens of fans from France, Mexico and elsewhere came to enjoy the sights.

"I came to Korea last week and I am very surprised and excited to see the Namsan Tower purple," said Rita, a 20-year-old student from France who has been an ARMY since 2018. Organisations and businesses are also joining the celebration, with the city of Seoul working with BTS' management agency HYBE to set up a tour of landmarks associated with BTS. South Korea's postal service released special commemorative stamps of BTS' debut anniversary.

Companies such as Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping unit Lotte Cinema, and S-Oil have introduced special offers or events. The celebrations are expected to hit a climax on Saturday, when BTS leader RM is expected to meet fans - followed by fireworks near the Han River, which bisects Seoul.

"Thank you for teaching us a little, or maybe even too much, about happiness and love," member JungKook told fans in a Twitter message on Sunday. "I want to keep walking with you all for the next 10 years as well".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023