Mizoram team to visit Delhi over relief

Mizoram will send a delegation led by Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte to pursue financial assistance it has sought for providing relief to over 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur who have taken shelter in the state, a senior home department official said on Monday. The Mizoram government had sought financial assistance of Rs 10 crore as relief for the internally displaced people taking shelter in the northeastern state, the official said. Home department commissioner and secretary H Lalengamawia told PTI that the Royte led delegation would visit Delhi this week to seek relief.

According to Lalengmawia, the state government is yet to receive a response from the Centre about the financial assistance.

Initially, the state government had sought Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the displaced people.

However, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had submitted a fresh application seeking monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 10 crore as relief to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital from May 25 to May 30, he said. He said Mizoram will also ask the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to send a team to visit relief camps and take stock of the people from Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram. According to the state Home Department, the total number people from Manipur taking shelter in Mizoram rose to 10,808 on Monday as 164 people entered the state in the last 24 hours.

