Sonowal holds meet to explore EXIM trade potential of Assam's Dhubri port

The government remains committed to ironing out the issues faced by stakeholders to ensure that inland waterways remain a transformational force to bring positive economic development in the North East region, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Sonowal participated in a stakeholder meeting to unlock the EXIM trade potential of Dhubri Port in Assam, an official release said on Monday.

Highlighting the role of Dhubri and the region in the overall growth of the region, the ports, shipping and waterways said Dhubri, with its rich history as a thriving river port, is poised to unlock huge value by acting as a lynchpin of growth for the region.

''Given the immense potential of Dhubri port, we are also considering building a modern integrated office complex where offices of Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Home Affair will be present.

A new warehouse as well as a new road are also being considered to be built at Dhubri port which will not only make it an attractive proposition but also allows our stakeholders an opportunity to unlock mutual growth in the region,'' he added.

According to the statement, during the stakeholders meet, the stakeholders spoke about various issues and opportunities pertaining to the Dhubri Port.

Among them, enhancement capacity of weigh bridge, installation moveable conveyor, exploring business 24*7 for swift movement of heavy vehicles, dredging needs especially during dry season for smooth passage of vessels, were raised, the statement added.

According to the statement, it was also communicated during the meeting that all the customs process will be digitised at Dhubri Port while the Port at Jogighopa is also likely to be operational within this year.

