Left Menu

UP reels under sever heat; heatwave warning issued for 22 districts

Varanasi and Hamirpur recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury touched 42.6 degrees in Bhadohi and Fatehpur.Several districts including Agra, Aligarh, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut and Moradabad recorded a night temperature that was above normal, the bulletin added.According to the weather report, intense heat is likely to prevail in the state for the next three days, followed by a slight drop in the temperature in some areas.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-06-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 20:17 IST
UP reels under sever heat; heatwave warning issued for 22 districts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under severe heat on Tuesday with almost all the divisions of the state recording a high of more than 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The MeT issued a heatwave warning for 22 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli and Varanasi for Wednesday. During the past 24 hours, most of the divisions recorded above normal maximum temperature, Mohammad Danish, a scientist at Meteorological Center Lucknow, said.

Jhansi was the hottest place in the state with the mercury soaring to 45.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin issued by the MeT.

The maximum temperature in Prayagraj was 45.1 degrees Celsius, Kanpur 44.1 degrees Celsius and Agra 43.8 degrees Celsius. Varanasi and Hamirpur recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury touched 42.6 degrees in Bhadohi and Fatehpur.

Several districts including Agra, Aligarh, Hardoi, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut and Moradabad recorded a night temperature that was above normal, the bulletin added.

According to the weather report, intense heat is likely to prevail in the state for the next three days, followed by a slight drop in the temperature in some areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023