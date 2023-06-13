Left Menu

Coastal districts get rain, but no relief in sight for western Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Coastal Odisha received rains on Tuesday in a major relief from the heatwave conditions, even as the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius in at least 18 places in the western part of the state, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar, which recorded 44.3 degrees C on Monday -- the highest in 11 years, witnessed a fall in the day temperature to 34.2 degrees C, which was 1.8 notches below the normal, due to rains.

Sambalpur in the western part of the state was the hottest place as the mercury rose to 44.3 degrees C, which was 6.3 notches more than the normal.

Hirakud was at 43.7 degrees C, Jharsuguda recorded 43.4 degrees C, Sundargarh was at degrees C and Deogarh recorded 42.8 degrees C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert, predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

There will be no major change in the maximum temperature over the next five days in the state, it said.

