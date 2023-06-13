Left Menu

Union minister visits under-construction memorial in Ambala Cantonment dedicated to first war of independence

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-06-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 23:39 IST
The war memorial coming up in Ambala Cantonment in Haryana will give an insight into events related to the first war of independence in 1857, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday.

According to a Haryana government statement here, Choubey said that with the efforts of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, the grand war memorial is being built in Ambala Cantonment.

Choubey, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, met Vij at his residence in Ambala.

The two leaders visited the under-construction war memorial. It is being built on 22 acres of land along the Ambala-Delhi National Highway.

Vij said that the first spark of the 1857 revolt had arisen from Ambala.

Vij directed Public Works Department officials to speed up civil works at the memorial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

