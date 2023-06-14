Left Menu

Chinese stocks rise on hopes for stimulus package

Chinese stocks moved higher, while Hong Kong shares seesawed in a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors anticipated more rate cuts and policy stimulus to support the country's economic recovery. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.52%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.24%.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 10:05 IST
Chinese stocks rise on hopes for stimulus package
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese stocks moved higher, while Hong Kong shares seesawed in a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors anticipated more rate cuts and policy stimulus to support the country's economic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.52%, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.24%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was largely flat and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index edged up 0.12%.

** Asian shares rose and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday after slowing U.S. inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve would skip a hike later in the day. ** China's new bank lending rose to 1.36 trillion yuan ($189.83 billion)in May, data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Tuesday, up from April but missed analysts' estimates.

** China's central bank lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday to restore market confidence. ** The market expects that the next adjustment to rates could come as soon as Thursday, when the central bank is due to roll over 200 billion yuan in medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans.

** "We expect the PBOC to cut 1-year MLF rate by 10bp on 15 June, followed by 10bp cut in 1-year LPR and larger cuts of 15-20bp in 5-year LPR on 20 June," Jian Chang, chief China economist at Barclays Asia Pacific, said in a note. ** Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets said the weakness in economic data has been pretty much well digested. The sentiment has been improving following the rate cut but remains fragile.

** "The question about if the improved sentiment can sustain, or turn even more positive, depends on whether a package of stimulus measures will be released in the coming days," he said. ** Food and beverage stocks jumped 2.7% to lead the gain.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants advanced another 1.6%. ($1 = 7.1642 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023