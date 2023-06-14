Left Menu

Cyclone Biparjoy: Akashvani dismantles 90-metre tower in Gujarat's Dwarka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Akashvani on Wednesday said it has dismantled a 90-metre high-transmission tower supported by a guy rope at Gujarat's Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday.

''This has been done to prevent any mishap and minimise the damage to life and property in the surrounding areas,'' an official statement said.

Structural experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surat and the civil construction wing of Prasar Bharati had recommended dismantling the 35-year-old tower in January after a safety audit of the structure.

Simultaneously, Akashvani was also working on restoration of services from Dwarka by using the available resources.

Strong winds with a speed of 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph are expected to hit Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat on Thursday as Biparjoy makes landfall near the Jakhau port.

