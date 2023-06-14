Odd News Roundup: 'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean

On the crowded streets of Gaza, horse-drawn carts continue to carry goods and agricultural produce, providing a vital service but creating a sanitary problem that one group wants to solve with diaper-style bags to keep the roads clear of manure. As well as the smell and flies they attracts, piles of manure are an unsightly blight, said municipal sanitary worker Saher Khattab, who drives a horse-drawn cart to collect garbage.

