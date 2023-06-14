Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: 'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: 'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Horse diapers' keep Gaza streets clean

On the crowded streets of Gaza, horse-drawn carts continue to carry goods and agricultural produce, providing a vital service but creating a sanitary problem that one group wants to solve with diaper-style bags to keep the roads clear of manure. As well as the smell and flies they attracts, piles of manure are an unsightly blight, said municipal sanitary worker Saher Khattab, who drives a horse-drawn cart to collect garbage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

