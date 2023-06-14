Left Menu

No lungis or nighties outdoors: Greater Noida society issues dress code for residents, withdraws it later

Hence, it is requested to you that lungi or nighty, which are worn inside homes, should not be used outdoors, the notice issued by the secretary of the residents body stated.However, the move drew divergent reactions from the residents and apparently hurt the sentiments of some, prompting the society to withdraw it after four days.The notice related to the dress code on June 10 was issued on the basis of a complaint raised by some residents.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:46 IST
A Greater Noida group housing society issued a dress code for its residents, advising them not to wear 'lungis' or 'nighties' within the complex, only to withdraw the diktat on Wednesday.

The dress code was issued via a notice by the residents' body of Himsagar Apartments on June 10 following a complaint about "objectionable dressing" by some residents.

''All of you are expected to take care of your behaviour and dressing when venturing out in the society so that nobody gets a chance to raise any objection. Your children also learn from you. Hence, it is requested to you that lungi or nighty, which are worn inside homes, should not be used outdoors," the notice issued by the secretary of the residents' body stated.

However, the move drew divergent reactions from the residents and apparently "hurt'' the sentiments of some, prompting the society to withdraw it after four days.

''The notice related to the dress code on June 10 was issued on the basis of a complaint raised by some residents. Nobody was forced for this nor the decision imposed on anyone. The society does not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments," the notice issued on Wednesday said.

Society residents' body president C B Kalra told PTI that the June 10 notice stands withdrawn. He said the notice was issued after some women complained about a co-resident doing yoga in the park wearing a 'lungi'.

"We got positive feedback after the notice and so far not one resident of the society has come to complain about the notice but only outsiders, especially on social media, are bothered about it," the retired government officer told PTI.

The society's dress code announcement also found its way on social media, where users had varying opinions over the decision, with some backing it for "decency" while others criticising the "regressive" and "anti-South India" move.

Kalra said the society does not have any residents belonging to south India and added that many people in north Indian states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also wear a lungi.

The society has around 250 families.

