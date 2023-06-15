Left Menu

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Philippines' main island on Thursday, authorities said, halting some railway operations in the capital Manila. No casualties or major damage were reported after the quake, which struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) and was felt in nearby provinces, the Philippine seismology agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 09:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Philippines' main island on Thursday, authorities said, halting some railway operations in the capital Manila.

No casualties or major damage were reported after the quake, which struck out at sea at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) and was felt in nearby provinces, the Philippine seismology agency said. Operations of the three elevated railway lines in Manila were stopped due to the earthquake, the transport ministry said.

"Railways and airports had suspension in operations. So far, no report of major effect of the quake and we hope it remains this way," Civil defence spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, told GMA news channel. Ceiling lights were seen shaking at a hotel in one of Manila's business districts where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was speaking to reporters after attending an international trade forum, according to a Reuters witness.

Peter Oliver Palacio, mayor of Calatagan, a town just 5km from the epicentre, told DZMM radio the quake was dizzying and added the town's engineering department had been instructed to check for damage. The seismology agency initially recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, but later revised it to 6.3. It said it expects damage and aftershocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

