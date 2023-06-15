With Kupu fest, Bengaluru’s environmentalists hope to deepen debate on climate action

Bengaluru will over the weekend play host to a one-of-a-kind event - 'Kupu', a festival for climate action, which will see an array of workshops, immersive experiences, interactive exhibits, thought-provoking conversations, music concerts and plays. The festival is being held at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur on June 17 and 18 from 9 am to 7.30 pm.

''Kupu, derived from the Hawaiian word for 'sprout,' symbolises growth, renewal, and the promise of a brighter future. It is more than just a gathering...it is a call to action. Each facet of the festival is thoughtfully curated to inspire contemplation, deepen understanding, and energise us to take tangible steps towards a sustainable future,'' said K Ramnath Chandrasekhar, chief operating officer of Youth Conservation Action Network (YouCAN).

YouCAN, the main organiser of the festival, is an initiative of the Trust for Environmental Education (TREE), a Chennai-based NGO founded in 1986 by the late S Govind Swaminadhan, one of India's leading lawyers. Senior advocate Sriram Panchu and wildlife and conservation filmmaker Shekar Dattatri were the other founding trustees.

According to Chandrasekhar, it took the YouCAN team three months of collaborating with a multitude of partners to put together the various sessions of the festival.

''This festival welcomes everyone to join the conversation for climate action,'' said Rachita Sinha, co-founder and CEO of YouCAN.

''Kupu is a much-needed opportunity for young people to actively engage in becoming stewards and active citizens for climate action. Youth Ki Awaaz is excited to partner with YouCAN and organise workshops and panels at the festival to help create a larger public policy dialogue around climate change in the state of Karnataka,'' said Anshul Tewari, founder and editor-in-chief, Youth Ki Awaaz.

''As I strongly believe inclusivity plays a key role in every aspect, I'm glad this festival is more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities,'' said Srivatsan Shankaran, photographer and disability rights voice. Shankaran is conducting a photo workshop for wheelchair users, neurodivergent and deaf community called Beyond Barriers.

''Young people give me hope. I look forward to inclusive and purposeful conversations at Kupu,'' said Bijal Vachharajani, author and editor, who will be organising a climate fiction story writing workshop for children and young adults.

''As a theatre artist, I am always keen to take my shows to new audiences, and I'm really excited at the prospect of performing for a climate-conscious audience from Bengaluru. The events I am hoping to attend are the workshop by (cartoonist) Chakravarty and the Songfarers at Sea performance,'' said Meghana AT, whose satire on climate crisis, Plan B/C/D/E: A Guide To Surviving Climate Change, is scheduled for June 17 at 6 pm.

''I am excited about this new work, it is the beginning of looking with care into what has gone away and what has come to be with the ebb and flow of time through stories and songs. Pallavi, Vedanth and I look forward to learning and understanding more and more about interconnectedness through this work,'' said Bindhumalini, singer and music composer, whose Songfarers at Sea will explore loss and hope through music on June 18 at 6.30 pm. ''The idea is to not guilt trip people, but to get them involved in whichever way they can in finding solutions for climate crisis. For instance, the session 'Geo-Detectives: Unraveling the Secrets of Your Neighbourhood' hopes to capture the curiosity of children and teenagers, by using technology. Aishwarya Soni, a fellow of YouCAN will guide them through mapping and investigating biodiversity hotspots, flora, fauna, and ecological wonders, Mahesh Amaran of YouCAN, one of the curators of the event said.

For a detailed list of events, log on to https://bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/event/kupu.

