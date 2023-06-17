Left Menu

No life lost during cyclone, it is a major achievement: Shah after visiting Kutch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph.Electricity will be restored in the affected areas by June 20, he said during a visit to Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district.The state government will soon carry out a survey of damage to crops, horticulture and boats and announce a relief package, he told reporters.

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:07 IST
No life lost during cyclone, it is a major achievement: Shah after visiting Kutch
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph.

Electricity will be restored in the affected areas by June 20, he said during a visit to Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district.

The state government will soon carry out a survey of damage to crops, horticulture and boats and announce a relief package, he told reporters. The state and Union governments worked together successfully to face the cyclone, Shah said. Not only human deaths were avoided but the number of injured persons was just 47 while only 234 cattle died, he added.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023