No life lost during cyclone, it is a major achievement: Shah after visiting Kutch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph.

Electricity will be restored in the affected areas by June 20, he said during a visit to Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district.

The state government will soon carry out a survey of damage to crops, horticulture and boats and announce a relief package, he told reporters. The state and Union governments worked together successfully to face the cyclone, Shah said. Not only human deaths were avoided but the number of injured persons was just 47 while only 234 cattle died, he added.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)