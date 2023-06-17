Left Menu

Maha: Bus stop in Mira Bhayander named 'Bangladesh' by civic body

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:55 IST
Maha: Bus stop in Mira Bhayander named 'Bangladesh' by civic body
A bus stop in Mira Bhayander civic area in Maharashtra's Thane district has been named 'Bangladesh'.

The bus stop is located in Uttan Chowk in Bhayander West and has become the talking point among residents after a civic board was put up on Friday.

''The locality houses refugees from West Bengal who came here in search of jobs and cheap accommodation years ago. The area was originally known as Indira Nagar but used to be called Bangladesh due to the presence of Bengalis,'' a resident said.

Several residents have opposed the new name and said it would affect the identity of the locality.

