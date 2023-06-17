Left Menu

Divyangjan Mela begins in Indore; handlooms, handicrafts, food products to be displayed

A unique seven-day event showcasing products and handicrafts made by divyangjan artisans from 20 states was inaugurated in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Saturday.The event was organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Divyangjan and inaugurated by Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar.

A unique seven-day event showcasing products and handicrafts made by 'divyangjan' artisans from 20 states was inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and inaugurated by Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar. ''Divyang Kala Mela is being organised at Gramin Haat Bazar in South Tukoganj of Indore from June 17 to 23. It will showcase handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food etc from various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, North Eastern states,'' an official said.

Virendra Kumar said his ministry started a fair for sale of goods made by persons with disabilities at India Gate in New Delhi and then followed it with events in Mumbai, Bhopal, Guwahati and now Indore.

''Such an event will be organised next in Jaipur. Divyangjan have good skills but they were not getting a market to sell products due to which the Narendra Modi government took this initiative,'' he said.

The Union government has increased reservation for special children in schools from 3 per cent to 5 per cent and from 3 per cent to 4 per cent for PwDs in government jobs, and was also providing them skills and loans, he said.

A state-of-the-art complex with a budget of Rs 170 crore for special children is nearing completion in Gwalior for national and international events across all disciplines, the Union minister said.

''This year, 54 players participated in the Paralympics and after completion of this complex, the number participants will greatly increase,'' he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

