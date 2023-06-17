Telangana govt receives 'Green Apple Awards' for beautiful buildings

Special Chief Secretary of Telangana government's Municipal Administration Department Arvind Kumar received the 'Green Apple Awards' announced for five buildings/structures in the state. The award ceremony took place in London on June 16 and Kumar received it on behalf of the state government, an official release said on Saturday. Five buildings/structures from Telangana have been selected for the ‘International Green Apple Awards for Beautiful Buildings’ under the Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit organisation - ‘The Green Organisation’. Mozzam-Jahi Market (in the Heritage category – for the excellent restoration and reuse), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the Bridge category for the unique design), B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (in the aesthetically designed Office/workspace building category), Integrated Command Control Centre of Telangana Police (in the unique Office category) and Yadadri temple (abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy - in the excellent Religious structures category) were selected for the awards, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)