Left Menu

Telangana govt receives 'Green Apple Awards' for beautiful buildings

Special Chief Secretary of Telangana governments Municipal Administration Department Arvind Kumar received the Green Apple Awards announced for five buildingsstructures in the state.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:52 IST
Telangana govt receives 'Green Apple Awards' for beautiful buildings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Chief Secretary of Telangana government's Municipal Administration Department Arvind Kumar received the 'Green Apple Awards' announced for five buildings/structures in the state. The award ceremony took place in London on June 16 and Kumar received it on behalf of the state government, an official release said on Saturday. Five buildings/structures from Telangana have been selected for the ‘International Green Apple Awards for Beautiful Buildings’ under the Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit organisation - ‘The Green Organisation’. Mozzam-Jahi Market (in the Heritage category – for the excellent restoration and reuse), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the Bridge category for the unique design), B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (in the aesthetically designed Office/workspace building category), Integrated Command Control Centre of Telangana Police (in the unique Office category) and Yadadri temple (abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy - in the excellent Religious structures category) were selected for the awards, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023