Assam flood situation remains grim with rivers flowing above red mark

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Sunday with rivers flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state.

The Brahmaputra was flowing over the red mark in Nematighat in Jorhat district, a Central Water Commission (CWC) morning report said.

The Kopili in Kampur (Nagaon) and Puthimari in Kamrup district have also breached the danger level.

Several other rivers, including the Brahmaputra at different places, were also flowing above the warning level, the CWC bulletin said.

Incessant rain across the state since the last few days has led to the first wave of floods affecting the people.

As per an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, till Saturday 37,535 people in 10 districts of the state have been affected by the deluge so far.

One person has been killed in a landslide in Guwahati, though the flood waters have not claimed any life so far.

Damage or breach of embankments have been reported from across the state, with massive erosion also occurring in different parts.

Other infrastructure, like roads, bridges and schools, have also been submerged or damaged in the first wave of floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

