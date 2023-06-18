Left Menu

National Monuments Authority releases draft heritage bylaws for protection of structures in Bihar

The National Monuments Authority NMA has released the draft heritage bylaws for the protection of ancient structures in Rajgir Nalanda and the Asoka column at Lauriya in East Champaran district. The protected site in Rajgir has a number of ruined temples and stone structures including Jarasandh ka Akhara battleground, Bimbisara jail, Jaina shrine, Mahadeva temple, Son Bhandar cave, Maniyar Math, Jivakamravana monasteryancient hospital, Chariot Wheel mark, among others.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-06-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 11:00 IST
National Monuments Authority releases draft heritage bylaws for protection of structures in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has released the draft heritage bylaws for the protection of ancient structures in Rajgir (Nalanda) and the Asoka column at Lauriya in East Champaran district. Both the sites are under the care of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The protected site in Rajgir has a number of ruined temples and stone structures including Jarasandh ka Akhara (battleground), Bimbisara jail, Jaina shrine, Mahadeva temple, Son Bhandar cave, Maniyar Math, Jivakamravana (monastery/ancient hospital), Chariot Wheel mark, among others. The monuments are mostly made of Mauryan bricks, stone rubble, mud mortar and brick jelly. ''Heritage bylaws are specific to a single monument or site. The NMA has been given the task of framing rules considering the immediate surroundings and local development issues of the site. The authority has invited suggestions and objections on the draft bylaws from people by July 9," Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist (ASI, Patna Circle), told PTI. With urbanisation, rapid growth and population, there is ever increasing pressure on land especially around centrally protected monuments.

"As this often affects the monument/site adversely, it is important that growth around monuments is regulated," she said. 'Jarasandh ka Akhara' (battleground) was in the news when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Rajgir trip in November last had announced that the state government would construct a 'memorial of Jarasandh' in the ancient town. "I have asked the ASI several times in the past to handover the site to the state government for better maintenance", the CM had said. Draft bylaws for Rajgir say, "Monuments lie mostly embedded, or in the foothills of Rajgir hills. No development pressure, or urbanisation, or population pressure, is prevalent around this area. The general rules of construction will be applicable for all projects as per the Bihar Building Bylaws 2014." As far as the draft bylaws for the Asoka column, also known as Laur Pillar, is concerned, the document says, "For plots above 300 sqm, a minimum 1m wide continuous green planting strip in the periphery sides are required to be developed and maintained." Lauriya Areraj village is situated 6.4 km north of Gobindgunj thana on the road leading towards Motihari (East Champaran). It contains one of the lofty stone columns erected by Asoka in 249 BC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023