Centre rushes Wildlife Crime Control Bureal team to Odisha as poachers kill forester in Simlipal National Park

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:36 IST
Similipal National Park Image Credit: Wikipedia
With poachers killing a forest department official in Odisha's Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, the Centre has rushed a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to support the state machinery, official sources said.

Poachers gunned down a forester identified as Mathi Hansad (40) while he was patrolling along with five other staff near Gamchacharan under Upper Barhakamuda range of Similipal South.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said one person has been held in connection with the incident.

''The accused have been identified and one of them has been taken into custody. A country-made gun has also been seized,'' the minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

Stringent action under the Wildlife Protection Act and IPC will be ensured by the enforcing agencies, he said.

The minister in another tweet said: ''I am deeply saddened at the loss of our fallen warrior in the line of duty. We salute his sacrifice and extend our heartfelt condolences. MOEFCC has already taken cognisance of the matter and a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is being sent to support the state machinery''.

Mathi Hansda received several bullet injuries in his chest. ''... he was taken to Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital where he was declared dead by attending doctor'', said Prakash Chand Gogineni, Field Director Similipal Tiger Reserve.

On May 22, a forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena was gunned down by poachers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

