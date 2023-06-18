Places linked to Lord Krishna in MP to be developed, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the sites associated with Lord Krishna in the state would be developed in a systematic manner. Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due later this year.

Speaking at a programme of Yadav community here, Chouhan said, ''We have left no stone unturned in the development of the Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain, where Lord Krishna received his education. We will gradually develop other places associated with Lord Krishna in the state.'' He said that the development of places associated with Lord Krishna is a duty and it is not a matter of politics.

''The development of Lord Krishna's places of worship in the state will inspire every community because Shri Krishna belongs to everyone and the whole world is contained in him,'' he said. The chief minister instructed State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, who was present at the function, to prepare a list of religious places associated with Lord Krishna so that a plan could be chalked out for their development.

Chouhan also said that the amount given to cow shelters from the government exchequer has been increased four times so that the cows can be properly fed and taken care of.

There will be simplification of policies related to the operation of 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) in the state. The chief minister said that the state government has made a stringent law against cow slaughter and it will be strictly implemented.

Chouhan announced the development of a memorial and statue of Rao Tularam, the martyr of the freedom struggle of 1857, in Indore; installation of a statue in the memory of ''Padma Shri'' awarded gynecologist doctor Bhakti Yadav; and cooperation in the construction of hostels for the students of the Yadav community. The chief minister assured that the Yadav community would be given ''due representation'' in the state.

