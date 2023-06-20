Science News Roundup: Two sea turtles nest on Spain's Mediterranean coast as waters warm

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-06-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Two sea turtles nest on Spain's Mediterranean coast as waters warm

Two loggerhead turtles have laid their eggs on two separate Spanish beaches over the past 48 hours, as the endangered species moves further west, which scientists say could be due to climate change. One turtle laid 80 eggs in the town of Denia on Saturday, and another laid 62 in Gandia on Monday, which are both in the eastern Valencia region, the Oceanographic Foundation said.

