Apollo Hospitals expands dedicated robotic colorectal surgery programme to six cities

The Apollo Hospitals has expanded its dedicated robotic colorectal surgery programme across six cities, including Delhi, offering minimally invasive procedures with precision and accuracy, according to a release. It said the robotic colorectal surgery programme has been expanded to Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam. The statement said the use of this technology and technique, particularly for colorectal cancer surgery procedures, has led to significant changes by helping surgeons to have a very precise dissection in areas such as a narrow pelvis, which ultimately leads to a drop in readmission rates, having no signs of cancer post-surgery, reduced wound infection rates and fewer post-surgery complications compared to the global market.

''Since inception, we have been determined to keep raising the bar in clinical excellence and deliver the global best in terms of standard of care to our patients. In keeping with this ethos, we have continuously championed advancements in the field of colorectal robotic surgeries through focused research and training programs. ''At large, Apollo's highly skilled robotic colorectal surgeons have been pivotal in shaping a new realm of robotic colorectal surgery in the region,'' said Dr Preetha Reddy, the Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group. Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan, a consultant colorectal and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, who has performed over 600 robotic colorectal surgeries said, ''We are seeing more and more younger adults getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer because of sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits.'' He stressed the need for creating awareness about the disease and take the right preventive steps for diagnosis at an early stage. ''People with a family history of cancer should screen themselves every year as a preventive step to increase their chances of survival,'' the doctor said.

''Our robotic colorectal cancer surgery outcomes have been extremely satisfying. We have patients coming from across the subcontinent with 40 per cent of them from South Asia. This truly reflects the quality of surgery and care delivered at Apollo,'' Dr Munikrishnan added.

