International Yoga Day celebrated with gusto in Karnataka

The ninth International Yoga Day was celebrated with great fanfare in many parts of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Thousands of people took part in the event aimed at promoting good health with sound mind. The theme of Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

The main event took place on the grand steps of the imposing Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao took part.

Swami Vachanananda, who is famed as 'Shwasa Guru', guided the gathering to perform yoga. A large number of government employees, students and social activists took part in the morning programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said yoga that originated in the country has been the part of Indian tradition for a very long time.

The popularity of yoga could be assessed from the fact that people across the globe are adopting it for better health.

Greeting people on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: ''Let's practice Yoga for mental and physical health, regardless of caste, religion, creed and ideologies. Happy International Yoga Day to all.'' In his message, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said yoga is the union of body and mind.

''The combination of body and mind is Yoga. Our culture, heritage lies in Yoga. Practicing Yoga everyday is a healthy lifestyle habit. Happy International Yoga Day to everyone in the state,” Shivakumar tweeted.

Yoga Day was celebrated in Mysuru on the premises of the famous Mysuru Palace. The event was celebrated in various district headquarters such as Koppal, Ballari, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Davangere and Hubballi-Dharwad.

The Karnataka unit of BJP marked International Yoga Day with a programme at its state headquarters 'Jagannath Bhavan' in Bengaluru, the party said in a statement.

