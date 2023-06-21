CM Kejriwal reviews progress of Delhi market redevelopment project

The Kejriwal government has stepped up its plans to revitalise five major markets in the city, saying all the retail hubs will be redeveloped and beautified according to their local needs.

The government aims to give Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar a global identity and enhance the overall shopping experience for residents and visitors, officials said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the market redevelopment project on Wednesday.

The meeting saw the presence of Industries Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and key government officials to discuss the plans, challenges, and timelines associated with the ambitious undertaking.

''The primary objective of this redevelopment initiative is to transform these markets into beautiful and clean public spaces that will not only uplift the aesthetic appeal but also enhance the shopping experience for customers. The project is set to revamp infrastructure, improve accessibility, and upgrade amenities, all aimed at creating an environment that fosters growth and economic prosperity,'' the government said in a statement.

The chief minister expressed his commitment to ensuring that the project is executed efficiently and transparently, ''leaving no stone unturned to deliver the promised transformation''.

He also highlighted the importance of local needs and stated that all five retail hubs will be redeveloped and beautified to meet their specific requirements, ensuring that they remain true to their local essence while embracing a modern outlook.

In the review meeting, CM Kejriwal noted that out of the five markets, the majority of the area in Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli, Kirti Nagar, and Kamla Nagar falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

''Therefore, he directed that the MCD be appointed as the executing agency for the redevelopment of these markets. On the other hand, the redevelopment and beautification of Sarojini Nagar market will be carried out in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The primary design for these markets is being prepared by expert architects,'' the government said in the statement.

''Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli, Kirti Nagar, and Kamla Nagar will be redeveloped in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been roped in for the revamp of Sarojini Nagar,'' the statement added.

All the markets will be made beautiful and clean so that people can have a pleasant shopping experience, the statement mentioned.

''The CM also noted that the final design of the market will be determined through a competition, in which renowned architects from India and around the world will participate,'' the statement read.

The Delhi government announced this initiative under the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23. Under this plan, the government will transform five prestigious markets in Phase 1.

''The physical infrastructure of these selected markets, such as roads, sewage, electricity, parking, etc., will be redeveloped. The branding of the markets will be done, and a unique brand will be developed for these markets. Their marketing will be done within and outside Delhi so that customers feel proud to shop in Delhi's prestigious markets,'' the government said.

''Architects will quickly identify the works to be done under the comprehensive redevelopment and redesign plan for the selected markets. The Market Associations of these five markets have already been included, who have committed to unconditional support for the initial implementation of the projects and subsequent maintenance,'' the government added.

