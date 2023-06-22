Left Menu

Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses

The second hall can facilitate multiple sports, including badminton, table tennis, and basketball, they said.The indoor halls are expected to be completed in December 2024, they said.A portion of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building collapsed in May last year.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-06-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 23:22 IST
Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of the PA Sangma Football Stadium in Meghalaya's Tura which was inaugurated in December last year collapsed on Thursday, officials said.

The iconic stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is part of the PA Sangma Sports Complex that is being built by the government at a cost of Rs 127 crore, they said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they added.

''Today morning, a part of the peripheral retaining wall of the football stadium of the PA Sangma Sports Complex collapsed. The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region,'' a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

''The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has launched an official investigation into the matter,'' it said.

The implementation of the project has been carried out, incorporating best practices in design, construction supervision, and project management, addressing every requirement of transparency and accountability, the statement said.

Further, all technical drawings of the complex, including the retaining wall, have been vetted and verified by experts from reputed national institutions, it said.

An engineering team from the State Sports Council is conducting a technical investigation, the statement said.

The repair works will begin immediately, it said.

It is India's largest football stadium built with pre-fabricated technology, officials said, adding that it has a capacity of 9,500 people.

Two indoor halls are additionally being constructed, with a built-up area of 10,544 sq.m. The first indoor hall will have facilities for swimming and squash as well as a gymnasium. The second hall can facilitate multiple sports, including badminton, table tennis, and basketball, they said.

The indoor halls are expected to be completed in December 2024, they said.

A portion of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building collapsed in May last year. The 70-tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building collapsed, causing a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023