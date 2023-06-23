Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses
The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The 70-tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building collapsed, causing a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.
A portion of the P A Sangma Football Stadium in Meghalaya's Tura which was inaugurated in December last year has collapsed, officials said.
The iconic stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is part of the PA Sangma Sports Complex that is being built by the government at a cost of Rs 127 crore, they said.
There were no casualties in the incident that took place on Thursday, they added.
''A part of the peripheral retaining wall of the football stadium of the P A Sangma Sports Complex collapsed. The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region,'' a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.
''The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has launched an official investigation into the matter,'' it said.
A portion of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building collapsed in May last year. The 70-tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building collapsed, causing a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.
