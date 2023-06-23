Left Menu

Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses

The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The 70-tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building collapsed, causing a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-06-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:24 IST
Part of Meghalaya football stadium, inaugurated last December, collapses
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of the P A Sangma Football Stadium in Meghalaya's Tura which was inaugurated in December last year has collapsed, officials said.

The iconic stadium, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is part of the PA Sangma Sports Complex that is being built by the government at a cost of Rs 127 crore, they said.

There were no casualties in the incident that took place on Thursday, they added.

''A part of the peripheral retaining wall of the football stadium of the P A Sangma Sports Complex collapsed. The initial cause has been noted as damage under the duress of heavy rains experienced in Tura and the West Garo Hills region,'' a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

''The reasons for the collapse of part of the retaining wall are being inquired into. The Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, has launched an official investigation into the matter,'' it said.

A portion of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building collapsed in May last year. The 70-tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building collapsed, causing a political furore in the state ahead of assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023