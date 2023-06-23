Left Menu

Heavy rain triggers landslides in several parts of Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 18:58 IST
Heavy rain triggers landslides in several parts of Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Relentless rain has triggered landslides and flood-like situation in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh, throwing life out of gear, officials said on Friday.

A stretch of the National Highway-415 between Banderdewa and Nirjuli, near here, was washed away on Thursday evening, while a portion of culvert formation at Karisngsa block point also eroded, Capital DC Talo Potom said.

He said PWD engineers have diverted vehicular movement via Harmuti-Gumto-Doimukh till the road is restored.

The lone hanging bridge connecting the Puroik Colony in Papu-Nallah with NH-415 has also been damaged, Potom said.

The Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road between Elephant and Sessa has been blocked after a massive landslide struck, officials in West Kameng district said.

Driving along the road has been precarious for many days due to inclement weather and poor visibility, they said.

Blockades have also been reported at numerous points along the Aalo-Pangin Road in West Siang district, PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said.

The department has engaged men and machinery to clear the debris, Padu said.

Flood-like situation has also been reported from Lohit, Namsai and other districts, with major rivers in spate, the officials said.

The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall in many places since the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023