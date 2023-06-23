Left Menu

Gujarat: Building collapses in Jamnagar; four persons rescued, some 8-10 feared trapped

A three-storeyed residential building in Jamnagar city in Gujarat collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.While four persons have been rescued in an operation mounted by the fire brigade, local residents claimed eight to ten people may be trapped in the debris.A three-storeyed residential building in Sadhana Colony area collapsed in the evening.

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 23-06-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 20:04 IST
Gujarat: Building collapses in Jamnagar; four persons rescued, some 8-10 feared trapped
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-storeyed residential building in Jamnagar city in Gujarat collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

While four persons have been rescued in an operation mounted by the fire brigade, local residents claimed eight to ten people may be trapped in the debris.

''A three-storeyed residential building in Sadhana Colony area collapsed in the evening. Four persons have been rescued in the operation underway. The building was constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board nearly three decades back,'' an official said.

Jamnagar municipal commissioner DN Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari rushed to the spot and are overseeing the rescue operation, he said.

Local residents said the building was in a dilapidated condition and it collapsed at around 6:00 pm when residents were still inside.

While three to four persons were pulled out alive from the rubble and hospitalised, eight to ten persons are feared to be trapped inside, residents said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023